Tidal Investments LLC Has $939,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $142.04. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

