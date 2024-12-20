Tidal Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 12.7% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 248,390 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ero Copper by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,710,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,149,000 after acquiring an additional 237,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,869,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,262,000 after acquiring an additional 206,405 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Ero Copper by 41.2% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 542,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 608.2% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 143,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ERO shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

