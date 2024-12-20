Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.69 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

