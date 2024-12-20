Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.64). Approximately 7,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 174,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.65).

The firm has a market cap of £173.57 million, a P/E ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.06.

In related news, insider Peter Adam Daiches Dubens purchased 666,666 shares of Time Out Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £333,333 ($418,917.93). Company insiders own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

