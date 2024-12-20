Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.46 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.46 ($0.08). 738,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 758,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.60 ($0.08).

The stock has a market cap of £8.37 million, a P/E ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.19.

About Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

