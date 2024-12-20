Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $65.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 89.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,186,000 after purchasing an additional 218,807 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,159,000 after buying an additional 1,462,794 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,515,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,825,000 after acquiring an additional 853,313 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,574 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,532 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

