TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,547 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPIC. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,854,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at $718,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 391.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TPI Composites stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
