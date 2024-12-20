Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 292,519 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 325% compared to the average daily volume of 68,879 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,308,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,680,000 after acquiring an additional 391,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,872,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,652 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

