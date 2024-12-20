TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Up 27.8% – Here’s What Happened

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 27.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 371,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 476% from the average session volume of 64,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

