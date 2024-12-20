Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Rating Increased to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

TGI stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.52. Triumph Group has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $19.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Triumph Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

