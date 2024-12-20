TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 138,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 141,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.