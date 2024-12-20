TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 138,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 141,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

