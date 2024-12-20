TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Director Buys $24,270.00 in Stock

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) Director Phillip R. Kevil bought 1,500 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $24,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,341.12. This trade represents a 8.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TXO Partners Stock Down 1.1 %
TXO stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. TXO Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $650.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.08.
TXO Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is currently -39.06%.
About TXO Partners
TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
