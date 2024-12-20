UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OZK. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

OZK stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $1,720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 126,352 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

