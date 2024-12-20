UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $716.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $105,366.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,058.64. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $2,473,983.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,904 shares in the company, valued at $162,988,036.24. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,603 shares of company stock worth $8,353,950. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.