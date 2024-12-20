Unite Group (LON:UTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.00) and last traded at GBX 810.50 ($10.13), with a volume of 2614844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 811 ($10.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,052 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 869.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 913.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, insider Michael Burt purchased 11,874 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,504.12 ($124,364.60). Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

