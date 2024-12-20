United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $965.00 at Truist Financial

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $955.00 to $965.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on URI. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $955.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.71.

United Rentals stock opened at $710.94 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $533.70 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $829.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $749.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

