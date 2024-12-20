UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.41. 2,666,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,076,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

UP Fintech Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,186,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 162.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 57,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 52.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 384,213 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

