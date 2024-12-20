USDS Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, USDS has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One USDS token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges. USDS has a market cap of $5.11 billion and $307,072.00 worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,187.59 or 0.99342576 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94,816.16 or 0.98954931 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USDS

USDS’s total supply is 5,147,284,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem. USDS’s official website is sky.money.

Buying and Selling USDS

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 5,165,190,529.25840357. The last known price of USDS is 0.99809269 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $157,357.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

