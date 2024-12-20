VanEck Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 336,363 call options on the company. This is an increase of 147% compared to the typical volume of 136,187 call options.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

GDX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 22,740,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,293,475. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

