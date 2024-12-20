VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $43.49. Approximately 4,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Israel ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC grew its position in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. VanEck Israel ETF accounts for 0.9% of Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Syntrinsic LLC owned approximately 4.01% of VanEck Israel ETF worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About VanEck Israel ETF

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

