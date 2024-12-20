Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2619 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.93. The stock had a trading volume of 574,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,910. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $89.09.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

