VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 65,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 32,920 shares.The stock last traded at $35.56 and had previously closed at $35.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get VEON alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VEON

VEON Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.55.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a positive return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 77.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in VEON during the 3rd quarter worth $913,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VEON by 13.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in VEON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,754,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in VEON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,788,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.