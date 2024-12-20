Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 818441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 601.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

