Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 652665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VWDRY. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

