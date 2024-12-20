Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 652665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VWDRY. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VWDRY
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- Stock Average Calculator
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.