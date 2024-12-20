Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Braskem by 872.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 240,744 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,597,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 654,806 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Braskem S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Several research firms recently commented on BAK. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

