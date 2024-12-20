Virtu Financial LLC Invests $108,000 in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 230.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

