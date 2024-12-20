Virtu Financial LLC Invests $127,000 in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ZVRA shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $8.54 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $455.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Zevra Therapeutics Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

