Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GOVX shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $2.32 on Friday. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GeoVax Labs, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

