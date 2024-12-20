Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 835,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 12,401.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,118,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 166,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 120,610 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,443.56. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE GNL opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.67%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

