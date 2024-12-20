Virtu Financial LLC Sells 43,435 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,435 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 580,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 94,870 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 780,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at $231,910.69. This represents a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.63 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $269.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.