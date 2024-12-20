Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00.
Vitesse Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
Vitesse Energy stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $712.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vitesse Energy has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.
Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 143.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
