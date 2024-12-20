Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Vivendi Stock Down 5.1 %

Vivendi stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Get Vivendi alerts:

About Vivendi

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.