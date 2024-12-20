Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Vivendi Stock Down 5.1 %
Vivendi stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.
About Vivendi
