Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 1034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

