Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.40 ($0.22). 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 25,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Walker Crips Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,780.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Walker Crips Group

In other Walker Crips Group news, insider David Gelber bought 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.12) per share, for a total transaction of £14,922.40 ($18,753.80). Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

