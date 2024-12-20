WAX (WAXP) Trading Down 25.8% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. WAX has a market cap of $146.46 million and approximately $24.46 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.



WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,303,430,720 coins and its circulating supply is 3,644,502,607 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,303,170,004.94549179 with 3,644,241,895.10362816 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0402508 USD and is down -6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $17,359,605.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

