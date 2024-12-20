Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AppLovin (APP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $385.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – AppLovin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $270.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $252.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $181.00 to $385.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – AppLovin was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2024 – AppLovin was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

11/7/2024 – AppLovin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $150.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – AppLovin had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

11/7/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – AppLovin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/7/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $202.00 to $291.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – AppLovin was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/30/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – AppLovin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – AppLovin is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP traded up $16.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $417.64.

Get AppLovin Co alerts:

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total value of $17,132,918.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,017,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,115,402.32. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.50, for a total transaction of $32,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,688,365.50. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 872,896 shares of company stock valued at $279,773,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.