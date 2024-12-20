Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Equal Weight

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $107.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

ONEOK stock opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service grew its position in ONEOK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,008,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in ONEOK by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

