WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Saturday, February 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
WesBanco Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of WSBCP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,612. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.
WesBanco Company Profile
