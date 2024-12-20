WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Saturday, February 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WSBCP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,612. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.