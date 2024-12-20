What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for NFBK FY2025 Earnings?

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report issued on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $511.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Annette Catino sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,567.36. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 385,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 877.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 964,286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 69.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 924,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 379,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 602,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

