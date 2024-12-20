Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,094 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,722,000 after buying an additional 69,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,945,000 after buying an additional 116,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $189,969.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,855.48. This trade represents a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $13,082,059.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,914,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,385,369.36. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,962 shares of company stock worth $28,485,722. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $143.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.