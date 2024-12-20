Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after buying an additional 202,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.32. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20.
Insider Activity at TransMedics Group
In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This trade represents a 90.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,738 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
