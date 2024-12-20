Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after buying an additional 202,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.32. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This trade represents a 90.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,738 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.