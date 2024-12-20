Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Decreases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in F5 were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 49.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 28.3% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,407.14. This trade represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,875 shares of company stock valued at $644,889. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $250.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.77. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $264.50.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.