Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $114,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,990,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,400,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,296,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,638,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,465 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,900,000 after buying an additional 3,350,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

