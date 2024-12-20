Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $134,000 in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,244,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,653,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $386,712,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $340,848,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Down 1.1 %

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Shares of SW stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 284.35 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

