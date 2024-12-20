Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes $125,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 126,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $6,366,000. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 5.2% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $48.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relx
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.