Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,621,000 after buying an additional 4,849,147 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 903.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,455,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 145,879.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 827,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Pilgrim's Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Stories

