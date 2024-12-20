Winnebago Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.5% per year over the last three years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,554.27. This represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

