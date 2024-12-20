Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

In other news, Director William C. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

