World Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,558 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NiSource stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

